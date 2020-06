SAO PAULO, June 25 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc messaging service WhatsApp said on Thursday that Brazil’s central bank had said it intended to find a way to restore the payments service in the country by working with Visa Inc and Mastercard Inc .

“The central bank made clear that they support platforms like WhatsApp that are innovating in digital payments,” Will Cathcart, head of WhatsApp said in a statement. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Christian Plumb)