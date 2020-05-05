Noticias de Mercados
May 5, 2020 / 11:30 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 2 hours ago

Fiat Chrysler turns to 1.7 bln euro loss in Q1 on virus crisis

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

MILAN, May 5 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler said on Tuesday it turned to a net loss in the first quarter as a consequence of the crisis triggered by the spread of the coronavirus.

“The pandemic has had, and continues to have, a significant impact on our operations,” Fiat Chrysler (FCA) said in a statement.

The Italian American carmaker said its net loss from continuing operations amounted to 1.69 billion euros ($1.83 billion) in the first quarter of this year.

That compares with a 508 million euro net profit a year earlier.

FCA added that due to the continued uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic, it withdrew its full-year guidance for 2020 and would update it when it would have a better visibility of the overall impact of the crisis.

$1 = 0.9226 euros Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Stephen Jewkes

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below