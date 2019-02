MEXICO CITY, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Mexican bottler and retailer Fomento Economico Mexicano said on Wednesday its fourth quarter net profit rose almost six-fold from the same period a year earlier.

Net profit in the October-to-December period for the company, known as Femsa, was 10.6 billion pesos ($538.7 million), up from 1.8 billion in the same quarter in 2017. Fourth quarter revenue was 125.1 billion pesos. (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon Editing by Dave Graham)