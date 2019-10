MEXICO CITY, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Mexican bottler and retailer Femsa said on Monday its third-quarter net profit increased by 55% in the third quarter to 7.27 billion pesos ($369 million) in comparison to the same period a year earlier.

The Monterrey-based conglomerate’s revenue increased by 10.2% to 130.5 billion pesos during the July-September period, the company said in a statement.

$1 = 19.7205 pesos at end of September Reporting by Noe Torres Editing by Dave Graham