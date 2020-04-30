UPDATE 1-Mexico's Femsa says first quarter net profit triples

(Adds detail from earnings report)

MEXICO CITY, April 30 (Reuters) - Mexican conglomerate Femsa said on Thursday that higher operating income in most of its units and exchange rate gains pushed net profit in the first quarter to more than triple that of the year-ago period, beating analyst estimates.

The Monterrey-based bottler and retailer posted net profit of 7.79 billion pesos ($327.2 million) compared with 2.2 billion pesos in the first quarter last year.

As well, Femsa said revenue increased 5.5% to 122.28 billion pesos during the January-to-March period.

Femsa’s pharmacy segment posted the largest sales growth, with revenue up nearly 20%, while its vast chain of Oxxo convenience stores reported revenue up 10.6%

Femsa’s gas stations saw a drop in same-store sales and flat revenue. Its Coca-Cola bottling division reported revenue down 1.9%.

The company cited its dollar-denominated cash position as a boost to earnings, as affected by the depreciation of the Mexican peso. It reported 5.3 billion pesos in capital expenditures for the quarter, reflecting investments in most business units.

Chief Executive Eduardo Padilla said the quarter was also marked by the coronavirus crisis, whose impact became clear in late March.

“Our Oxxo stores, drugstores and fuel stations are mostly open, but with increasing restrictions that vary by jurisdiction, and showing clear reductions in traffic that will impact results for as long as these conditions persist,” he said in a statement accompanying results.

$1 = 23.7980 pesos at end-March Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Noe Torres; Editing by Steve Orlofsky