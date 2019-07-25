UPDATE 1-Mexico's Femsa says 'healthy pricing' helped 2nd-qtr sales

(Adds details from statement)

MEXICO CITY, July 25 (Reuters) - Mexican bottler and retailer Femsa on Thursday reported that second-quarter revenue rose 9.4% over the year-earlier period, while income from operations rose 8.3%.

Femsa Chief Executive Eduardo Padilla said in a statement that “healthy pricing” at Femsa’s gas stations and vast chain of Oxxo convenience stores helped their margins grow, a sign of profitability.

The Easter holiday in April also helped sales, Padilla added, although Femsa had a tough comparison base with last year, when the World Cup boosted shopping.

The conglomerate gave only the percentage change for its results and did not provide actual figures for revenue or income from operations. It did not report net income.