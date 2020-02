MEXICO CITY, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Mexican bottler and retailer Femsa said on Thursday its net profit fell more than half in the fourth quarter to 4.79 billion pesos ($253.6 million) in comparison to the same period a year earlier.

The Monterrey-based conglomerate’s revenue increased by 5.7% to 132.3 billion pesos during the October-to-December period, the company said in a statement.

$1 = 18.8869 pesos at end-December Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by David Alire Garcia