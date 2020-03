RIO DE JANEIRO, March 27 (Reuters) - The board of Brazilian medical services company Fleury SA has approved the postponement of its 2019 dividend payment to Dec. 15 in a bid to preserve cash, it said in a securities filing on Friday.

The dividend payment is set to total 197 million reais ($40 million), or 0.62 reais per share.

$1 = 5.06 reais Reporting by Gram Slattery