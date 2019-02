SAO PAULO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The governor of Brazil’s Sao Paulo state, Joao Doria, said on Thursday he would help Ford Motor Co find a buyer for its oldest plant in the country, which is slated to be closed this year as part of the automaker’s global reorganization.

Ford itself said this week it had already tried and failed to find a buyer for the plant, which employs some 3,000 workers. (Reporting By Marcelo Rochabrun Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)