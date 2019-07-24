Noticias de Mercados
Australia's Fortescue Metals logs flat Q4 iron ore shipments

July 25 (Reuters) - Australia’s Fortescue Metals Group on Thursday posted flat fourth-quarter iron ore shipments due to disruptions caused by a tropical cyclone.

The world’s no. 4 miner of the steelmaking commodity shipped 46.6 million tonnes in the quarter ended June 30, compared with 46.5 million tonnes a year ago, and in line with a UBS estimate.

Full-year shipments came in at 167.7 million tonnes. The Perth-based miner provided a fiscal year 2020 shipment forecast of 170 million tonnes to 175 million tonnes.

