February 20, 2019 / 2:09 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 2 hours ago

Australia's Fortescue says lacks capacity to 'materially' boost iron ore output near-term

MELBOURNE, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Australia’s Fortescue Metals Group said that it had no capacity at its ore processing facilities to immediately add ‘material’ iron ore volumes, after a dam tailings burst in Brazil raised uncertainty over global supply.

“In the short-term, there is not necessarily the capacity to add material incremental volumes, but I think like everybody else we would look at opportunities where we can to add tonnes,” Chief Executive Elizabeth Gaines told media on a results call on Wednesday.

Capacity bottlenecks centre on its ore processing facilities, rather than rail or port facilities, she added. (Reporting by Melanie Burton)

