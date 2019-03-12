Mexico backs Disney-Fox deal, orders sale of Fox Sports channels

MEXICO CITY, March 12 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) said on Tuesday it had approved the Walt Disney Co’s purchase of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc’s film and television assets, subject to certain conditions, including the sale of Fox Sports channels.

“As the accumulation (of market power) is considerable, the finding was that measures of conduct would not be enough, so structural measures were chosen, as occurred in other parts of the world,” the IFT said in a statement. (Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Sandra Maler)