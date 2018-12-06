French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 6

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAPGEMINI: Capgemini’s Board of Directors decided to co-opt Laura Desmond as director.

CASINO: Brazilian retailer GPA, controlled by Casino, plans to raise capital expenditures by 12.5 percent next year to 1.8 billion reais.

ERAMET: Eramet announced Léod-Paul Batolo’s appointment as the CEO of Comilog. FRENCH POLITICS/FUEL TAX: President Emmanuel Macron’s government is dropping further fuel-tax hikes in next year’s budget in the face of protests across France over living costs, his prime minister said on Wednesday, a day after announcing their suspension for six months.

GECINA: Said it would recover 55 million euros of damages following the criminal conviction of its former manager, Joaquín Rivero.

LATECOERE: Latecoere cut its 2019 earnings outlook on Wednesday, saying additional start-up and restructuring costs would weigh on margins and cash flow.

SANOFI: Sanofi told unions on Wednesday it was planning to cut 670 jobs in France, a union representative told Reuters.

SOCIETE BIC: The company announced a capital increase through the issuance of 59,921 new shares following the exercise of share subscription options.

