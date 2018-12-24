French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 24

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

RENAULT Nissan’s board rejected a call by alliance partner Renault to hold a shareholder meeting for the Japanese carmaker following the indictment of former chairman Carlos Ghosn on charges of financial misconduct, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a Dec. 17 letter by Nissan’s CEO Hiroto Saikawa.

ALSTOM: Alstom announced on Friday signature of a contract, within a consortium with POSE, which is worth nearly 90 million euros. The contract was awarded through the Ministry of Transport of Argentina and makes part of the restoration program of the metropolitan railway of Buenos Aires.

SRP GROUPE: Showroomprive announced on Friday the completion of the capital increase of 39.5 million euros.

COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM: Compagnie Plastic Omnium reported on Friday the issue of 300 Million Euro 7-Year Bond with a fixed coupon of 1.632 percent.

GECINA: Gecina said on Friday it sells a portfolio of restaurant premises, representing a total of almost 11,500 sq.m, for nearly 20 million euros.

VINCI: VINCI Airports said on Friday it completed financing for Belgrade airport concession. The company raised loans amounting to a total of 420 million euros and maturing over a maximum of 17 years from 4 multilateral institutions.

