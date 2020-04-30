French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

April 30 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AIRBUS SE:

Netherlands-based aerospace specialist Airbus annonuced on Wednesday that its subsidiary Arianespace resumes its launch campaings at the Guyana space centre.

AMUNDI:

French asset manager Amundi posted on Thursday a 7.6% decrease in assets under management in the first quarter amid turmoil in global markets, but said it was confident in the “robustness” of its results in 2020.

COVIVIO SA:

French real investment trust Covivio announced the adjustment of the conversion price of its convertible bonds due 2021.

FRENCH ECONOMY:

France saw its sharpest economic contraction since World War II in the first quarter as a lockdown from mid-March left shops shuttered and consumers hunkered down at home, official data showed on Thursday.

HEINEKEN NV:

Dutch beer distributor Heineken announced the pricing of 1.5 billion euros of notes.

KORIAN SA:

French healthcare facility operator Korian announced on Wednesday the withdrawal of its 2019 dividend payment proposal.

ORANGE:

Posted steady Q1 results.

ROBERTET SA:

French holding company Robertet reported a FY net result up at 53.0 million euros.

SAFRAN SA:

France-based high-technology company Safran reported on Wednesday Q1 organic growth down 8.8%

SOCGEN:

Posted a first quarter net loss of 326 million euros.

SYNERGIE SE:

France-based human resources specialist Synergie reported a Q1 revenue down at 576.5 million euros.

TELEVISION FRANCAISE 1 SA:

French television broadcaster Television Francaise 1 reported on Wednesday its Q1 and said it expects COVID-19 to have a strong impact on its Q2 results.

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE:

France-based real estate operator Unibail Rodamco reported a Q1 turnover up 1.8% and said it expects Q2 results to show the impact from COVID-19.

XIOR STUDENT HOUSING NV:

Belgian real estate operator Xior Student Housing reported a Q1 net result up 36% and said it maintains its 2020 objectives.

