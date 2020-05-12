French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

May 12 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AEGON:

Dutch-based insurer Aegon on Tuesday reported worse than expected underlying income due to the impact of coronavirus and falling interest rates in the United States, where it does the bulk of its business.

ALSTOM:

French transport infrastructure company Alstom warned on Tuesday of a hit to its results for the 2020-2021 financial year due to the impact on its business from the coronavirus crisis.

ARCELORMITTAL:

$2 billion common shares and notes offering.

ENGIE:

Posted Q1 results.

ILIAD:

French telecoms group Iliad said on Tuesday that first-quarter sales rose 6.9% from a year earlier, driven by higher broadband and mobile subscriptions.

JCDECAUX SA:

French outdoor advertiser JCDecaux announced on Monday that its Colombian subsidiary has won a 15-year advertising contract in Bogota.

