UPDATE 2-French sugar group Tereos sinks deeper into red after price slump

* Sugar group Tereos H1 net loss 10 times bigger on year

* Group blames sugar price slump after end of EU quotas

* Tereos bond yields surge to all time high

* Tereos sees sugar price rebound in 2019 (Updates bonds at the close, adds background)

By Sybille de La Hamaide

PARIS, Dec 11 (Reuters) - French sugar group Tereos plunged to a first-half loss of almost 100 million euros, hit by a steep fall in sugar prices, and said it expected to be in the red across its full financial year for the second year running.

The news sent yields on the cooperative group’s bonds to all time highs on Tuesday.

World sugar prices have dropped to their lowest in a decade this year amid a surge in supplies, partly driven by more output from the European Union after it scrapped export and output quotas last year.

Tereos, which last season became the world’s second largest sugar maker, said it made a loss of 96 million euros ($109 million) in the six months to Sept. 30 versus a year-earlier loss of 10 million euros.

“The historic fall in European sugar prices will impact Tereos’ results like other large actors of the European industry, so that Tereos will not be able to reach a positive net result,” Chief Financial Officer Olivier Casanova said in a call with journalists.

That confirmed an outlook given to Reuters last week by the group’s Chief Executive Alexis Duval.

Tereos made a net loss of 18 million euros in the year ended March.

The yield on Tereos’ March 2020 bond, which is callable on March 2019, surged to an all-time high of 11.089 percent, while the June 2023 bond’s yield hit 10.312 percent, before paring some of their gains in late trade.

Rival Suedzucker made a net profit of 64 million euros in the six months to Aug. 31, down from 205 million a year earlier, while Nordzucker said its net profit dropped 86 percent to 11.6 million euros over the same period.

DEBT

Tereos’ sales were down 9 percent year-on-year to 2.11 billion euros in the six months to Sept. 30, as a more than 25 percent rise in sugar beet processing partly compensated for the price fall, Casanova said.

He said sugar prices, which have climbed off an historic low touched in August, could rise in 2019, supported partly by a lower planted area of sugar beet in Europe.

Adjusted 2019 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 143 million euros from 309 million in the first half of 2017/18.

Outside of its core European sugar business, Casanova said international sugar activities as well as starch and sweeteners branches should be resilient this season.

Tereos has invested significantly in the world’s top sugar maker Brazil, where it has become the third largest producer.

The group’s debt stood at 2.33 billion euros on Sept. 30 versus 2.29 billion a year earlier, putting the net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio at 5.4 versus 3.5 a year earlier.

Casanova said Tereos had no significant refinancing maturities over the next 12 months, excluding current refinancing. It could seek financing from banks and bonds, although it had no plans to do so at this stage.

The large first-half loss does not change Tereos’ plan to open the business to new investors in around 2-3 years, Casanova said.

$1 = 0.8790 euros Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Mark Potter and Jane Merriman