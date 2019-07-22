French oil and gas group Maurel & Prom eyes UK's Amerisur

July 22 (Reuters) - Oil and gas company Maurel & Prom has made a possible offer worth about 210 million pounds ($262.5 million) for UK peer Amerisur Resources, which could help the French firm boost its range of assets in Latin America.

Maurel & Prom said on Monday its possible offer was priced at 17 pence per share for Amerisur, whose shares closed at 16.52 pence on Friday.

“M&P sees considerable benefit to shareholders from a combination and believes that the enlarged group would offer significant value upside for both Amerisur’s and M&P’s shareholders,” the French company said in a statement.

“The combination would result in a balanced portfolio of producing assets, with a wide range of high-impact exploration and development opportunities across Latin America and Africa,” added Maurel & Prom.

$1 = 0.7999 pounds Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips