May 21 (Reuters) - Fresnillo said on Tuesday that 2019 would be a more challenging year than 2018, warning that a number of industry variables were “working against” the precious metals miner.

Fresnillo last month reported a fall in first-quarter production, calling it “slightly weaker than anticipated” but sticking to output targets for the year as spending on tackling operational issues paid off. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)