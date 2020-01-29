Fresnillo annual gold output falls on Noche Buena mine closure

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Precious metals miner Fresnillo said on Wednesday its annual gold production fell 5.1%, hurt by planned closure of Noche Buena mine and lower grade output from San Julián project in Mexico.

The company, which operates seven mines in Mexico, said it produced 875.9 kilo ounces (koz) of gold in the year ended Dec. 31, down from 923 koz in the previous year. Annual silver output also slipped 11.6%, dragged by lower quality of ore it produced at Saucito mine. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)