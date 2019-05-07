UPDATE 1-Grain trader Gavilon dismisses senior Brazil executives -sources

(Adds details on Gavilon’s operations, recent management changes)

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, May 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian commodities trader Gavilon do Brasil, a subsidiary of Japan’s Marubeni Corp , has dismissed its general manager and controller in the country, two sources familiar with the decision told Reuters on condition of anonymity on Tuesday.

Brazil General Manager Fabricio Mazaia, a former Nidera executive who had been working for Gavilon since August 2017, told Reuters that Gavilon would make a formal announcement at some point, without providing more details.

Country controller Caio Silva, who had been with the company since December 2017, could not be reached immediately for comment.

The sources said the reason for their dismissals, effective immediately, were not clear.

This is the second time in the space of three months that Gavilon is going through management changes in Brazil.

Renato Lofrano, the firm’s former head of the wheat division, was dismissed amid a dispute over venturing further into the milling segment.

Gavilon is part of a growing group of nontraditional grains traders challenging industry heavyweights in Brazil by using “asset-light” models that forgo investing in assets like port facilities or processing plants.

Marubeni and Gavilon did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Steve Orlofsky)