Grain trader Gavilon says Brazil general manager, controller have left

SAO PAULO, May 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian commodities trader Gavilon do Brasil said on Tuesday its country general manager, Fabrizio Mazaia, and country controller, Caio Silva, were not longer with the firm, declining to elaborate on the reasons for their departure.

Gavilon do Brasil, a subsidiary of Japan’s Marubeni , said the personnel changes will not impact its Brazilian operations. “We remain committed to serving our customers and continuing to grow our business,” the firm said in a statement sent to Reuters.

Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Marguerita Choy