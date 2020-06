MILAN, June 11 (Reuters) - Italian insurer Assicurazioni Generali said on Thursday it reached a settlement agreement with Brazilian bank BTG Pactual, ending an arbitration for the sale of Swiss private bank BSI.

Generali said it would pay BTG Pactual 245 million Swiss francs ($260 million) as compensation and sale price adjustment, with a net impact of around 183 million euros ($207 million) on its first half results. ($1 = 0.9417 Swiss francs) ($1 = 0.8836 euros) (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin)