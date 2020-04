SAO PAULO, April 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau SA said on Friday that its board has nominated Guilherme Chagas Gerdau Johannpeter as chairman.

In a securities filing, the company said he will replace Claudio Johannpeter, who will become vice chairman. The board has also re-elected Gustavo Werneck da Cunha as Chief Executive Officer.

Reporting by Gabriela Mello Editing by Chizu Nomiyama