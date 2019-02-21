Brazil steelmaker Gerdau to invest in 'dry stacking' after Vale disaster

SAO PAULO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau SA plans to invest 300 million reais ($79.6 million) through 2021 to implement a mining process known as dry stacking in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, an executive said on an earnings call Thursday.

Following the January burst of a mining dam owned by iron ore miner Vale SA in the same state, several companies are adopting measures to decrease their reliance on similar structures. Dry stacking allows companies to dispose of mining waste without relying on dams.

($1 = 3.77 reais)

