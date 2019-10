SAO PAULO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau SA on Wednesday reported a 63.5% fall in third-quarter net income, missing market expectations.

In a securities filing, the company reported quarterly net income of 289 million reais ($72.28 million), well below a consensus estimate of 393.9 million reais compiled by Refinitiv.

$1 = 3.9985 reais Reporting by Gabriela Mello; editing by Jason Neely