UPDATE 2-Two Eurofighters crash over eastern Germany, pilots eject

(Adds details of one pilot’s recovery)

BERLIN, June 24 (Reuters) - Two Eurofighter warplanes crashed in northeastern Germany after a mid-air collision on Monday, the German air force said, adding that both pilots managed to use their ejector seats.

The jets, belonging to the German armed forces, crashed near the Laage military base in the eastern state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, the air force added on its Twitter account.

“Together with a third Eurofighter they were flying an Air Combat Mission,” the German force tweeted. “The pilot of the third Eurofighter observed the collision and reported that two parachutes descended to the ground.”

Ostseewelle radio, which first reported the crash, posted a video here sent in by a listener which it said showed two plumes of smoke rising from separate crash sites at some distance from each other.

The radio station described a field of debris around the area of the crash, which it said had ignited a small forest fire.

It said one of the pilots of the Eurofighters - made by Airbus, BAE Systems and Leonardo - had been found alive, hanging in the crown of a tree, while the other had not yet been located. (Reporting by Tassilo Hummel and Riham Alkousaa, Writing by Thomas Escritt, Editing by Michelle Martin, William Maclean)