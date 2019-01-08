GRAINS-Soybeans snap winning streak, retreat from 3-week high

SYDNEY, Jan 8 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures dropped for the first time in five sessions on Tuesday, retreating from a more than three-week high touched in the previous session, though losses were curbed amid hopes of a trade deal between Washington and Beijing. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.2 percent at $9.22-1/4 a bushel, as of 0125 GMT, having firmed 0.3 percent on Monday when prices hit $9.28 a bushel - the highest since Dec. 12, 2018. * The most active corn futures were up 0.1 percent at $3.82-3/4 a bushel, having closed 0.2 percent lower in the previous session after prices had earlier hit a high of $3.84 a bushel, their highest since Dec. 19, 2018. * The most active wheat futures slipped 0.2 percent to $5.15-3/4 a bushel, having closed little changed in the previous session. * Soybeans were supported amid hopes for a trade deal between the United States and China, while adverse weather conditions in Brazil dampened the country's production outlook. * U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross predicted Beijing and Washington could reach a trade deal that "we can live with." * Consultancy INTL FCStone cut its estimate of Brazil's soybean crop on Friday by about 4 million tonnes to 116.25 million tonnes due to a drought affecting some areas. MARKET NEWS * The dollar fell versus other major currencies for a fourth straight session on Tuesday, as investors grew increasingly convinced the Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates this year amid uncertainties over the U.S. economy. * Oil prices edged up on Tuesday, supported by hopes that U.S.-Chinese talks in Beijing would bring a halt to a trade dispute between the world's biggest economies, while the start of OPEC-led supply cuts also tightened markets. * Amazon.com Inc and Netflix fuelled a second straight session of gains on Wall Street on Monday, as the resumption of U.S.-China trade talks helped ease concerns that have pummelled the market in recent months. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0700 Germany Industrial Output Nov 1000 EU Business Climate Dec 1000 EU Economic Sentiment Dec 1000 EU Industrial Sentiment Dec 1000 EU Services Sentiment Dec 1000 EU Consumer Confidence Final Dec 1100 US NFIB Business Optimism Dec 1330 US International Trade Nov 1500 US JOLTS Job Openings Nov Grains prices at 0125 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 CBOT wheat 515.75 -1.00 -0.19% -0.24% 518.42 CBOT corn 382.75 0.50 +0.13% -0.07% 379.43 CBOT soy 922.25 -2.00 -0.22% +0.08% 910.38 CBOT rice 10.69 $0.02 +0.19% +1.96% $10.67 WTI crude 48.86 $0.34 +0.70% +1.88% $49.15 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.147 -$0.001 -0.08% +0.63% USD/AUD 0.7138 -0.001 -0.13% +0.37% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)