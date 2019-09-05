GRAINS-Corn rebounds from 4-month low, U.S. crop prospects cap gains

SYDNEY, Sept 5 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures snapped a three-session losing streak on Thursday, rebounding from a nearly four-month low hit in the previous session, though expectations of ample North American production capped strong gains. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.1% at $3.59 a bushel, as of 0042 GMT, having closed down 0.7% in the previous session when prices hit a May 13 low of $3.56-1/2 a bushel. * The most active soybean futures were down 0.1% at $8.74-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 0.8% on Wednesday. * The most active wheat futures were little changed at $4.60-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 1.6% on Wednesday. * U.S. Department of Agriculture late Tuesday rated 58% of the U.S. corn crop in good-to-excellent condition, up from 57% the previous week, in line with trade expectations. * Commodity brokerage INTL FCStone raised its estimate of the average U.S. 2019 corn yield to 168.4 bushels per acre, from 167.4 bushels in its previous monthly report released on Aug. 1. MARKET NEWS * The safe-haven dollar and yen fell on Wednesday after global political worries eased with what markets perceived as positive news in Hong Kong, Italy and Britain. * Oil prices rose more than 4% on Wednesday, boosted by a wider market pick-up on positive news from China, after three days of losses due to fears about a weakening global economy. * Wall Street's main indexes rebounded on Wednesday, after robust economic data from China, easing tensions in Hong Kong and British lawmakers' approval of a law to delay Brexit provided relief to investors worried about global growth. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0130 Australia Trade Balance G&S July 0600 Germany Industrial Orders MM July 1230 US Initial Jobless Claims Weekly 1345 US Markit Comp, Svcs Final PMIs Aug 1400 US Factory Orders MM July 1400 US ISM N-Mfg PMI Aug Grains prices at 0042 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 460.50 -0.25 -0.05% +1.54% 482.83 39 CBOT corn 359.00 0.50 +0.14% -0.55% 388.93 24 CBOT soy 874.50 -1.00 -0.11% +0.69% 875.70 55 CBOT rice 11.96 -$0.02 -0.21% -0.13% $11.81 69 WTI crude 56.02 -$0.24 -0.43% +3.86% $55.28 54 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.103 $0.000 -0.01% +0.55% USD/AUD 0.6798 0.000 +0.03% +0.61% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)