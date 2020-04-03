GRAINS-Wheat rebounds from near 2-week low, but set for 4.5% weekly fall

SYDNEY, April 3 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rebounded on Friday from a near two-week low, although the grain remained on course for weekly losses of more than 4% on weak demand for North American supplies and fears about a prolonged coronavirus pandemic.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade down 4.5% for the week, the first weekly loss in three weeks.

* Wheat was up 0.6% at $5.45 a bushel by 0151 GMT after closing down 1.6% on Thursday when prices hit a March 23 low of $5.38-1/4 a bushel.

* The most active soybean futures down 2.5% for the week after posting gains of 2.2% in the previous week.

* The most active corn futures down more than 3% for the week after gaining 0.7% last week.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) last week reported net wheat export sales of 72,900 tonnes for the current marketing year that concludes on May 31, below trade expectations and down 86% from the prior four-week average.

* Corn export sales last week were near the high end of a range of trade forecasts, while soybean sales topped expectations.

* Egypt’s state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), on Wednesday cancelled a tender to buy an unspecified amount of wheat from global suppliers shortly after announcing it, without giving a reason.

MARKET NEWS

* The dollar edged toward an almost 2% weekly rise on Friday, boosted by a surge in the oil price and as investors sought safety amid the worsening economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

* Benchmark U.S. crude fell more than 1% in early trade on Friday, coming off its biggest one-day gain in the previous session after U.S. President Donald Trump said he expected Saudi Arabia and Russia to announce a major oil production cut.

* U.S. stocks rallied on Thursday as hopes for a truce in the price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia and a cut in oil output drove gains, taking some sting out of a shocking jump in Americans filing jobless claims due to coronavirus-led lockdowns.

Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi