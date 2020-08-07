GRAINS-Wheat steadies but set for weekly slide on global supply pressure

* Wheat down 5.6% so far this week * Improved outlook for Russia, Canada, Australia weigh on wheat * Corn, soy edge down as good U.S. crop conditions cap markets * Attention turning to Aug. 12 USDA crop forecasts (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat ticked higher on Friday after a one-month low but was still poised for a weekly loss of over 5% as rising harvest expectations for a clutch of exporting countries created supply pressure. Corn and soybeans inched down to hold near multi-week lows struck this week as optimal Midwest weather reinforced expectations for a U.S. harvest. Traders were also shifting their attention towards next week's August supply and demand report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture in which the USDA is expected to increase forecasts for U.S. corn and soybean production. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade was up 0.1% at $5.01-1/2 a bushel by 1144 GMT, consolidating after a one-month low on Thursday. Over the week, it was down 5.6%. An estimate calling for a record Canadian wheat crop, rising forecasts for Russia's harvest, improving conditions in Australia and good early signs for the U.S. spring wheat harvest were underscoring ample global supplies. "You've got four major countries in which wheat crop forecasts are being upgraded," said Nathan Cordier of consultancy Agritel. "Egypt has bought a lot of wheat for September but supply pressure from Russia's harvest is there." Improving prospects elsewhere have taken the focus away from disappointing production in the European Union, marked by a steep fall in French output. "The supply-and-demand situation is heavier than the last two years," said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at agriculture brokerage IKON Commodities in Sydney. "We think there could easily be 30-50 cents more downside to U.S. wheat futures between now and September." CBOT corn was down 0.1% at $3.23-1/2 a bushel while soybeans inched down 0.3% to $8.75-3/4 a bushel. The ideal growing conditions for U.S. corn and soybeans, as well as big crops in Brazil, were offsetting support from brisk export sales to China. Prices at 1144 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2019 Move CBOT wheat 501.50 0.25 0.05 558.75 -10.25 CBOT corn 323.50 -0.25 -0.08 387.75 -16.57 CBOT soy 875.75 -2.25 -0.26 955.50 -8.35 Paris wheat December 179.25 -0.25 -0.14 188.75 -5.03 Paris maize Nov 164.25 -0.50 -0.30 174.75 -6.01 Paris rape Nov 378.50 -1.00 -0.26 391.50 -3.32 WTI crude oil 41.37 -0.58 -1.38 61.06 -32.25 Euro/dlr 1.18 -0.01 -0.54 1.1210 5.36 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)