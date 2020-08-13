Noticias de Mercados
August 13, 2020 / 12:01 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 36 minutes ago

GRAINS-Corn, soy gain as exports, storm damage offset big crop outlook

Gus Trompiz, Naveen Thukral

    * Corn, soy prices buck USDA forecasts for massive U.S. harvest
    * Increased export outlook, storm damage encourage short-covering
    * Wheat subdued as big global supply weighs, Egypt tender eyed

    PARIS/SINGAPORE, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Chicago corn rose to its highest in more
than two weeks on Thursday, while soybeans climbed to a one-week high as brisk
export demand and worries over storm damage in the Midwest countered pressure
from big official harvest forecasts.
    Wheat was little changed, holding near a one-month low, as ample global
supplies hung over the market.
    In widely followed monthly forecasts, the U.S. Department of Agriculture
(USDA) said on Wednesday U.S. farmers would reap a record corn harvest and a
second-biggest soybean crop, buoyed by favourable weather. 
    However, selling pressure was limited after prices already touched
multi-week lows in the past few days and with traders also focusing on Midwest
storm damage as well as the USDA's increased projections for U.S. exports.
    "Soybeans and corn are supported by strong import momentum," consultancy
Agritel said, adding this demand was driven by China.
    Traders will get an update on overseas demand from weekly U.S. export sales
figures due at 1230 GMT.
    The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade was up
1.6% at $3.32-1/2 a bushel at 1133 GMT, after earlier rising to its highest
since July 27 at $3.33-1/2.
    Traders said a recent slide in corn, which led the European Union this week
to re-introduce a corn import tariff, had encouraged buying of U.S. supplies.

    The market was also assessing the impact of Monday's storm, which came after
the Aug. 1 cut-off point for crop conditions used by USDA for its August
forecasts.
    The storm potentially impacted some 10 million acres of farmland in Iowa,
the top U.S. corn growing state, according to Iowa's authorities.
    CBOT soybeans rose 0.9% to $8.91-1/4 a bushel after climbing to their
highest since Aug. 4 at $8.91-3/4. 
    CBOT wheat inched down a quarter cent to $4.91 a bushel.
    The wheat market was awaiting the outcome of a second import tender this
week by Egypt, expected to confirm the competitiveness of Russian supplies.

    
    
 Prices at 1133 GMT                                                    
                                  Last  Change     Pct     End  Ytd Pct
                                                  Move    2019     Move
  CBOT wheat                    491.00   -0.25   -0.05  558.75   -12.13
  CBOT corn                     332.50    5.25    1.60  387.75   -14.25
  CBOT soy                      891.25    8.25    0.93  955.50    -6.72
  Paris wheat December          177.25   -0.50   -0.28  188.75    -6.09
  Paris maize Nov               164.00    0.25    0.15  174.75    -6.15
  Paris rape Nov                377.25    0.75    0.20  391.50    -3.64
  WTI crude oil                  42.59   -0.08   -0.19   61.06   -30.25
  Euro/dlr                        1.18    0.01    0.48  1.1210     5.61
 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris
 futures in euros per tonne
 

