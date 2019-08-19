GRAINS-Corn, soybean futures slide on beneficial U.S. weekend rains

(Recasts with latest activity, updates prices, adds analyst comments, changes dateline from PARIS/SINGAPORE) By Julie Ingwersen CHICAGO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures fell about 1.5% on Monday and soybean futures also declined after much-needed rains crossed dry areas of the Corn Belt over the weekend, bringing welcome moisture to developing crops, analysts said. Wheat followed the softer trend. As of 12:33 p.m. CDT (1733 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade December corn was down 5-3/4 cents at $3.75 per bushel, but remained inside of Friday's trading range. CBOT November soybeans were down 13-1/2 cents at $8.66-1/4 per bushel and December wheat was down 3-3/4 cents at $4.73-3/4 a bushel. Corn led the way down after weekend storms brought rain to Minnesota, southern Iowa, western Missouri and eastern Kansas, along with parts of Illinois, Indiana and Ohio. "The rain exceeded expectations in most areas, particularly in the western Midwest, improving conditions for corn and soybean growth," space technology company Maxar said in a note to clients. The weekend showers, coupled with forecasts for more rain this week, put the focus back on prospects for hefty U.S. supplies. "So today is about taking risk premium out of the market," said Don Roose, president of Iowa-based U.S. Commodities. Ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly crop progress report due later on Monday, analysts surveyed by Reuters on average expected the government to leave its crop ratings unchanged from last week, with 57% of the U.S. corn crop and 54% of the soybean crop in good to excellent condition. Traders also await clues on harvest prospects from the Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour, which began scouting fields on Monday. The annual tour is expected to release corn yield estimates for Ohio and South Dakota later on Monday. Scouts travelling one route in northwestern Ohio on Monday found corn yield potential was below average after a wet spring delayed plantings. The tour concludes on Thursday night in Minnesota after scouting fields in seven states, and Pro Farmer editors are scheduled to release their U.S. corn and soybean crop estimates on Friday. Some analysts say any downward revisions to U.S. crop expectations could have limited price impact given large global supplies and the U.S.-China trade tussle, which has curbed U.S. soybean exports. "Amid the ongoing trade disputes between the U.S. and China, high stocks and the expectation of a high South American crop, many market participants see no reason to believe in any lasting price recovery," Commerzbank said in a note. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he was not yet ready to reach a trade deal with Beijing, citing a buoyant U.S. economy. CBOT prices as of 12:31 p.m. CDT (1731 GMT): Net Pct Volume Last change change CBOT wheat WZ9 473.50 -4.00 -0.8 36613 CBOT corn CZ9 375.00 -5.75 -1.5 115200 CBOT soybeans SX9 866.25 -13.50 -1.5 50370 CBOT soymeal SMZ9 297.20 -3.10 -1.0 22527 CBOT soyoil BOZ9 29.00 -0.51 -1.7 43088 NOTE: CBOT December wheat and corn and November soybeans shown in cents per bushel, December soymeal in dollars per short ton and December soyoil in cents per lb. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore Editing by David Goodman and Matthew Lewis)