GRAINS-Soybeans rise for fifth session on strong demand, corn eases

* Chinese demand helps lift soybean prices * Concern about energy demands weighs on corn (Updates prices, adds quotes, changes dateline) By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide SINGAPORE/PARIS, July 20 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose for a fifth consecutive session on Monday to their highest since July 10 on strong demand, although expectations of crop-friendly weather and ample world supplies capped gains. Corn lost ground as weakness in oil prices raised demand concerns for the grain-based fuel ethanol. "In soybeans, the dynamics of vegoil prices and of course the large volumes of business concluded last week are pushing prices higher," French consultancy Agritel said, citing support from the prospect of new Chinese purchases and a weaker dollar against most currencies. Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank in Melbourne said: "For corn, there is pressure due to oil demand destruction." The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade was up 0.5% at $8.99.1/2 a bushel by 1115 GMT, after climbing to its highest since July 10 to $8.99 a bushel earlier in the session. Corn fell 1% to $3.35-1/2 a bushel and wheat slipped 0.6% to $5.31-1/2 a bushel. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday confirmed sales of 126,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations, bringing the total for U.S. soy sales announced last week to 1.5 million tonnes, including about 1 million tonnes to China. National Oilseed Processors Association reported last week that soyoil stocks among its U.S. members fell more than expected to 1.778 billion pounds (806 million kgs) last month from 1.880 billion pounds (853 million kgs) at the end of May. Brazil's 2020/2021 soybean production is expected to reach 131.7 million tonnes, a 5.4% increase over the prior crop year, consultancy Safras & Mercado said on Friday, in its first prediction for the new crop year. Oil prices dipped on Monday, weighed down by the prospect that a rise in the pace of coronavirus infections could derail a recovery in fuel demand. Prices at 1115 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Move 2019 Pct Move CBOT wheat 531.50 -3.25 -0.61 558.75 -4.88 CBOT corn 336.50 -3.25 -0.96 387.75 -13.22 CBOT soy 899.50 4.50 0.50 955.50 -5.86 Paris wheat December 185.62 -0.63 -0.34 188.25 -1.40 Paris maize Jun 174.00 -0.50 -0.29 168.50 3.26 Paris rape Aug 383.75 -0.25 -0.07 387.25 -0.90 WTI crude oil 40.25 -0.34 -0.84 61.06 -34.08 Euro/dlr 1.15 0.00 0.27 1.1210 2.20 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Edmund Blair)