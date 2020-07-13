METALS-Supply angst helps copper scale two-year high

* China industrial production data due Thursday

* Cash over three-month copper contract at 14-month high (Recasts, adds comment, changes dateline from Singapore)

By Pratima Desai

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Copper prices scaled two-year highs on Monday in a buying frenzy triggered by worries about strikes and supplies from top producer Chile and flooding in a major Chinese producing region.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 1.9% at $6,553 a tonne at 0945 GMT.

Prices of the metal used widely in the power and construction industries earlier touched $6,633 a tonne, the highest mark since June 2018, and up more than 50% since hitting four-year lows in March.

“Miners at Antofagasta’s Zaldivar mine in Chile voting to strike provided a tailwind to disruptions at Codelco due to COVID-19,” said ING analyst Wenyu Yao.

“Antofagasta’s Centinela mine will soon conclude voting on whether to accept a wage offer or go on strike, which is another upside risk for copper.”

CHILE: Codelco, the world’s largest copper producer, and other miners in Chile have altered shift patterns, suspended upgrades and smelter operations in a bid to stop the spread the spread of the new coronavirus.

FLOODING: Jiangxi province on Saturday issued its highest flood warning.

Jiangxi Copper, one of the country’s biggest copper firms, has not been impacted much by the floods as most of its transportation is via railways.

FUNDS: Much of the buying in base metals markets is by funds in China and elsewhere, jumping on the uptrend of recent days.

DATA: Clues to demand prospects will come from Chinese urban investment, house prices, as well as industrial production data on Thursday.

SPREADS: Worries about supplies on the LME market due to falling stocks MCUSTX-TOTAL and cancelled warrants - metal earmarked for delivery - has pushed the premium for the cash over the three-month contract to a 14-month high of $11 a tonne.

Between May 2019 and June 2020, the cash contract mostly traded at a discount MCU0-3.

OTHER METALS: Aluminium was up 0.3% at $1,693 a tonne, zinc gained 0.4% to $2,202, lead rose 0.6% to $1,866, tin added 0.5% to $17,395 and nickel climbed 0.5% to $13,590 a tonne. (Reporting by Pratima Desai; Editing by Pravin Char)