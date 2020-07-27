METALS-London copper advances as investors eye U.S. stimulus bill

(Updates prices, adds quotes)

By Mai Nguyen

SINGAPORE, July 27 (Reuters) - London copper rose on Monday as investors hope the U.S. Congress would soon agree on a coronavirus relief deal, while the U.S.-China tensions and slowing demand in China capped gains.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.5% to $6,448 a tonne by 0556 GMT, while the most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange eased 0.2% to 51,670 yuan ($7,380.90) a tonne, tracking losses in the previous overnight London session.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s top aides agreed in principle with Senate Republicans on a $1-trillion coronavirus relief package, paving the way to negotiate with Democrats.

“This buying (in metals) looks to be related to the U.S. Senate agreeing in principle to the terms of the coronavirus aid bill,” said Malcolm Freeman, a director at UK broker Kingdom Futures.

However, gains were capped as potential labour strikes in top copper producer Chile did not materialize, while demand in top consumer China is slowing and the U.S.-China tensions have dented risk sentiment.

“Downstream purchase interest remains weak (in China). Copper consumers say weak season has arrived,” said an analyst based in China.

Antofagasta’s avoided a strike at Zaldivar copper mine in Chile, while mediation talks at its Centinela mine were extended in a last-ditch effort to stave off a strike.

FUNDAMENTALS

* OTHER PRICES: LME aluminium rose 0.2% to $1,703 a tonne, nickel advanced 1% to $13,795 a tonne, while ShFE nickel jumped 2.1% to 110,160 yuan a tonne and tin climbed 2.8% to 146,510 yuan a tonne.

* COPPER: An unprecedented drop in lead demand from the auto battery sector led to massive surpluses, which is only the tip of the iceberg, analysts say.

* ALUMINIUM: China’s primary aluminium imports in June rose more than 570% from May.

$1 = 7.0005 yuan Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi