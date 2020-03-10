Noticias de Mercados
March 10, 2020 / 3:00 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 28 minutes ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico says oil income "completely" covered by hedge, no direct budget impact

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

(Adds comments from Finance Minister, background)

MEXICO CITY, March 10 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Finance Minister Arturo Herrera said on Tuesday a $1.37 billion hedge program completely covered 2020 national oil income following a steep drop in crude prices, meaning there will not be a direct impact on the government’s budget.

“On the income side we’re covered, there will not be a direct impact on the budget,” Herrera said in a interview with TV station Televisa.

In January, the government said the finance ministry’s hedge had a total cost of $1.37 billion. It has not disclosed how many barrels the hedge covers, but said it had secured the price of $49 a barrel set in the 2020 budget.

Mexico produces some 1.73 million barrels of crude a day.

The protection is largely provided by put options, a financial instrument, but most years also includes backing from a budget stabilization fund to guarantee government revenue. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below