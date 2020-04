MEXICO CITY, April 9 (Reuters) - In a meeting with OPEC and its allies, Mexico proposed reducing its oil output by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the next two months, Energy Minister Rocio Nahle said on Thursday.

Mexico will reduce output to 1.681 million bpd from 1.781 million bpd reported in March, Nahle added in a tweet. (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon Editing by Dave Graham)