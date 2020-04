MEXICO CITY, April 27 (Reuters) - The trading arm of Mexican state oil company Pemex is mulling options to slash the number of fuel cargoes the country imports in May and June as demand plummets because of coronavirus, three sources close to the talks told Reuters. (Reporting by Marianna Parraga and David Alire Garcia; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

Nuestros Estándares: Los principios Thomson Reuters