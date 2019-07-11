Carlos Slim's bank to acquire stake in Brazil unit of Global Payments

SAO PAULO, July 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian antitrust watchdog Cade has approved Mexican lender Inbursa’s acquisition of a roughly 33% stake in the Brazilian unit of payment technology company Global Payments Inc, according to a report from the regulator.

Inbursa, which is controlled by the family of billionaire Carlos Slim, intends to have a card processor business in Brazil through Banco Inbursa SA.

Cade said Inbursa informed it that Global Payments and Slim’s Brazilian subsidiary of America Movil may forge a partnership in the future.

The transaction value has not been disclosed. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr; Writing by Carolina Mandl; editing by Jonathan Oatis)