SOFTS-Arabica coffee slides 3% after hitting three week high, sugar gains

NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - ICE arabica coffee fell about 3% on Tuesday in volatile trading, after hitting a three-week high, as fund short-covering and a dearth of producer selling helped to extend last week’s 10% surge. Raw sugar headed back towards last week’s 2-1/2 year peak.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee settled down 2.5 cent, or 2.25%, at $1.0885 per lb, having earlier hit its highest since late January at $1.1380.

* Arabica had found support in recent weeks as the rise in ICE-certified stocks abated.

* “Arabica has been very volatile for a number of days. I believe the move (down today) in part reflects the very good rainfall seen in Arabica areas of Brazil, where the crop looks very good for the most part,” said Carlos Mera, a London-based coffee analyst with Dutch bank Rabobank, who is touring coffee fields in Brazil’s Minas Gerais state this week.

* Brazilian truck drivers began protesting early on Monday at Latin America’s largest port in Santos, affecting the unloading of shipments and arrival of trucks at the port.

* Brazilian coffee company 3Coracoes has agreed to purchase a large part of Mitsui & Co Ltd’s coffee business in Brazil for 210 million reais ($48.55 million), increasing its leading share in Brazil’s ground roasted coffee market.

* May robusta coffee settled down $21, or 1.60%, at $1,293 per tonne, having set a 3-1/2 month low of $1,277 last week.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar settled up 0.22 cent, or 1.5%, at 15.28 cents per lb, having hit a 2-1/2 year high of 15.90 cents last Wednesday before losing some ground.

* Sugar is being driven by widening deficit forecasts for this season, with the latest concerns centring around output in Thailand, a key exporter.

* Dealers noted that top producer Brazil, from around April, could increase its sugar production at the expense of ethanol, which appears now to be fetching less money than the sweetener. They added, however, that until then, sugar prices should remain well supported.

* India’s sugar exports are likely to jump by nearly a third from a year ago to more than 5 million tonnes in 2019/20 as a rally in global sugar prices makes exports attractive, a leading trade body said.

* London-based sugar trader Czarnikow said in a note to clients on Tuesday that Indian new-crop sugar is financially viable for exports, both raw and white, considering current benchmark price levels.

* May white sugar settled up $7.3, or 1.78%, at $416.8 per tonne.

COCOA

* May London cocoa settled down 16 pounds, or 0.79%, at 2,001 pounds per tonne, having hit a three-year high last week of 2,074 pounds.

* Cocoa traders remain concerned over dry weather and stock hoarding in top producer Ivory Coast, though ample rainfall last week in some of the country’s cocoa-growing regions has brought some relief.

* May New York cocoa settled down $40, or 1.39%, at $2,846 per tonne. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York, Marcelo Teixeira in Sao Paulo and Maytaal Angel in London Editing by Barbara Lewis, Mark Potter and Richard Chang)