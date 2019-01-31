SOFTS-Coffee rises alongside Brazilian real, cocoa at seven-week lows

* GRAPHIC-Monthly commods performance: tmsnrt.rs/2Tku3Tn (Recasts throughout; updates prices, comments; adds NEW YORK to dateline) NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE surged on Thursday, lifted by a firmer currency in top grower Brazil, while cocoa futures slipped to seven-week lows. COFFEE * March arabica coffee settled up 3.8 cents, or 3.7 percent, at $1.059 per lb. This was the March contract's best daily performance in about three months. In January, the contract gained about 4 percent. * Prices were lifted by a stronger Brazilian currency, dealers said. * The Brazilian real jumped to a three-month high, buoyed by market optimism towards pension reforms promised by the government of President Jair Bolsonaro. * A stronger real reduces prices in local currency terms for commodities such as coffee and sugar and can deter producer selling. * Dry weather conditions in Brazil also supported prices though recent showers and forecasts for more rain in the coming days helped somewhat alleviate concerns, dealers said. * March robusta coffee settled up $24, or 1.6 percent, at $1,551 per tonne. The contract rose about 3 percent on the month. * Coffee shipments from Vietnam are expected to fall sharply next week because of the Lunar New Year holiday, while trade in Indonesia is being curbed by low stocks and will not pick up until March. COCOA * March New York cocoa settled down $8, or 0.4 percent, at $2,168 per tonne, after hitting a seven-week low of $2,161. * The contract lost over 10 percent in January, among the worst commodity performances for the month. * Prices have been pressured by expectations of a record-large crop in top grower Ivory Coast as last year's El Nino-linked weather concerns have diminished. * "The fundamental picture isn't so bullish now, the threat of dry weather seems to be receding. (Port) arrivals (in Ivory Coast) have been beyond expectations. I suppose it is only natural that prices have fallen," a dealer said. * May London cocoa settled down 8 pounds, or 0.5 percent, at 1,589 pounds per tonne after falling to 1,585, the contract's lowest since Dec. 11. SUGAR * March raw sugar settled up 0.2 cent, or 1.6 percent, at 12.73 cents per lb, buoyed by the stronger Brazilian real, dealers said. * The contract rose 5.8 percent in January, supported by the gains made by crude oil over the course of the month. * March white sugar rose $2, or 0.6 percent, to $341.30 a tonne. * Suedzucker , Europe's largest sugar refiner, said on Thursday it plans to close two German sugar production plants as part of a restructuring program announced this week. (Reporting by Ayenat Mersie in New York and Nigel Hunt in London; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Grant McCool)