SOFTS-Arabica coffee bounces from five-month low, sugar rises

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE rose on Wednesday as funds snapped up contracts that had fallen to a five-month low in the previous session, while sugar also rose.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee rose 0.9 cents, or 0.9 percent, to 97.70 cents per lb by 1234 GMT, after dipping to a five-month low of 96.35 cents on Tuesday.

* The contract has shed 10 percent this month, on track for its worst monthly performance in four years as last year’s record large Brazilian crop continues to weigh.

* Dealers said Wednesday’s turnaround was largely due to funds buying contracts after the price fall. But they added that the price bounce would likely prove short lived.

* Speculators had boosted their net short position in arabica coffee futures by 6,551 contracts to 61,785 in the week to Feb. 12.

* Colombia will look into selling its harvest at a price which covers production costs, without being tied to the New York market price.

* May robusta coffee was down $7, or 0.5 percent, at $1,545 a tonne.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar was up 0.07 cents, or 0.5 percent, at 12.92 cents per lb with the market holding in a range of about 12.50 to 13.50 cents.

* “The 2018/19 harvest will come in well below expectations. We forecast the global surplus at 4 million tonnes this season compared to 21 million tonnes in 2017/18,” said Fitch in a note.

* May white sugar rose $1.20, or 0.4 percent, to $349 a tonne.

* Speculators boosted their net short position in raw sugar futures to the highest in a month, in the week to Feb. 12.

* Morocco’s Cosumar will start sugar production at its 850,000 tonne per year refinery in Saudi Arabia before the end of 2019.

* Sales of hydrous ethanol in Brazil’s centre-south region jumped 50 percent to 926 million litres in the first half of February.

COCOA

* May London cocoa was up 1 pound, or 0.1 percent, at 1,710 pounds a tonne.

* May New York cocoa rose $7, or 0.3 percent, to $2,263 a tonne.

* Speculators increased their net short position in cocoa futures by 7,593 contracts to 18,615 in week to Feb 12.

* New York May cocoa may test a support at $2,239 per tonne, as a fall from $2,369 has not completed, according to Reuters technicals analyst Wang Tao. (Reporting by Mataal Angel Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Edmund Blair)