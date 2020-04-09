SOFTS-Raw sugar prices climb buoyed by crude oil gains

LONDON, April 9 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE were higher on Thursday, boosted by a rise in crude oil, and there were sharp gains in white sugar for nearby delivery as lockdowns linked to the measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus disrupted supplies.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar rose 0.17 cent, or 1.6%, to 10.54 cents per lb by 1056 GMT.

* Oil prices rose on Thursday on expectations the world’s leading crude producers will overcome obstacles at a meeting later in the day that have so far prevented a deal to cut output in response to a collapse in global demand.

* May white sugar rose $10.90, or 3.2%, to $350.30 a tonne.

* India’s white sugar shipments have been brought to a near standstill by the coronavirus lockdown, depriving the global market of key supplies after a poor harvest in Asia’s top exporter Thailand.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee fell 0.20 cent, or 0.2%, to $1.1960 per lb with the market underpinned by short-term supply tightness although there remained concerns any economic downturn could hurt demand in the longer-term.

* The International Coffee Organization said in a note on Thursday that out-of-home consumption of coffee had decreased significantly as a growing number of countries adopted full or partial lockdowns.

* The international body added, however, there had been a rise in consumer demand in some countries due to panic buying and stockpiling.

* “Following an initial spike in demand, there will be proportionally less demand in the coming weeks and months as consumers draw down stocks kept at home,” the ICO said.

* The ICO said a global recession triggered by the pandemic may have more profound effect as reduced household incomes could translate into lower demand for coffee in volume terms.

* July robusta coffee fell $7, or 0.6%, to $1,223 a tonne.

* Coffee trading in Vietnam remained muted with the country in 15 days of social distancing to fight the coronavirus, while traders in Indonesia were awaiting new beans coming in May.

COCOA

* July London cocoa was up 1 pound, or 0.05%, at 1,836 pounds a tonne.

* July New York cocoa rose $5, or 0.2%, to $2,377 a tonne. (Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by Alexandra Hudson)