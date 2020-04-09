SOFTS-Raw sugar prices climb buoyed by crude oil gains

LONDON, April 9 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE were higher on Thursday, boosted by a rise in crude oil, and there were sharp gains in white sugar for nearby delivery as lockdowns linked to the measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus disrupted supplies.
* May raw sugar rose 0.17 cent, or 1.6%, to 10.54 cents per lb by 1056 GMT.
* Oil prices rose on Thursday on expectations the world’s leading crude producers will overcome obstacles at a meeting later in the day that have so far prevented a deal to cut output in response to a collapse in global demand.
* May white sugar rose $10.90, or 3.2%, to $350.30 a tonne.
* India’s white sugar shipments have been brought to a near standstill by the coronavirus lockdown, depriving the global market of key supplies after a poor harvest in Asia’s top exporter Thailand.
* May arabica coffee fell 0.20 cent, or 0.2%, to $1.1960 per lb with the market underpinned by short-term supply tightness although there remained concerns any economic downturn could hurt demand in the longer-term.
* The International Coffee Organization said in a note on Thursday that out-of-home consumption of coffee had decreased significantly as a growing number of countries adopted full or partial lockdowns.
* The international body added, however, there had been a rise in consumer demand in some countries due to panic buying and stockpiling.
* “Following an initial spike in demand, there will be proportionally less demand in the coming weeks and months as consumers draw down stocks kept at home,” the ICO said.
* The ICO said a global recession triggered by the pandemic may have more profound effect as reduced household incomes could translate into lower demand for coffee in volume terms.
* July robusta coffee fell $7, or 0.6%, to $1,223 a tonne.
* Coffee trading in Vietnam remained muted with the country in 15 days of social distancing to fight the coronavirus, while traders in Indonesia were awaiting new beans coming in May.
* July London cocoa was up 1 pound, or 0.05%, at 1,836 pounds a tonne.
* July New York cocoa rose $5, or 0.2%, to $2,377 a tonne. (Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by Alexandra Hudson)