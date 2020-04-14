SOFTS-Raw sugar edges higher as some countries ease coronavirus lockdowns

LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - Raw sugar prices edged higher on Tuesday as some risk appetite returned to the wider financial markets in response to signs that fears about the coronavirus pandemic are easing, though weak oil prices continued to cap gains in the sweetener.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar rose 0.02 cent, or 0.2%, to 10.19 cents per lb by 1232 GMT.

* World stocks gained after Chinese trade data came in better than expected and some countries began partly lifting lockdown restrictions aimed at containing the coronavirus outbreak.

* Oil prices edged lower however, with investors apparently unconvinced that record supply cuts could soon balance markets pummelled by the coronavirus.

* “The (sugar) market looks weak and another test of the 10 cent level seems probable,” said a dealer. He said sugar would continue to take its lead near term from oil, where price rise prospects remain dim.

* Weak oil prices are likely to prompt cane mills in Brazil to maximise sugar output at the expense of ethanol, a cane based biofuel.

* “Brazil mills will make maximum sugar, (37 million tonnes or more?), so a very large sugar surplus will accumulate... anywhere between 4 and 8 million tonnes,” said Marex Spectron in a note.

* Brazil plans to announce this week measures to support its ethanol sector.

* Egypt’s state-owned sugar buyer bought 100,000 tonnes of Brazilian sugar in a tender at $275 per tonne.

* May white sugar, which expires on Wednesday, rose $4.40, or 1.3%, to $352.90 a tonne, boosted partly by a disruption to shipments from India, where a lockdown has been extended.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee fell 0.2 cents, or 0.2%, to $1.1960 per lb.

* May arabica may retest a resistance at $1.2155 per lb, a break above which could lead to a gain to $1.2370, technical signals indicated.

* Arabica has been underpinned by tight supplies and consumer stockpiling at retail outlets, though the International Coffee Organization has said it does not expect this demand uptick to be sustained.

* July robusta coffee fell $10 or 0.8%, to $1,209 a tonne.

* Vietnam, the world’s top robusta producer, exported 169,981 tonnes, or 2.8 million 60-kg bags, of coffee, in March, down 2.2% from February.

COCOA

* July London cocoa was down 38 pounds, or 2.1%, at 1,765 pounds a tonne.

* The market is waiting for retailers’ data on Easter chocolate sales, a major period for business for confectioners around the world.

* July New York cocoa rose $8, or 0.4%, to $2,280 a tonne. (Editing by Jane Merriman)