SOFTS-Raw sugar hits 1-1/2 year low as oil prices plunge

LONDON, April 15 (Reuters) - Raw sugar hit 1-1/2 year lows below 10 cents per lb on Wednesday as the impact of coronavirus-related lockdowns again hammered oil prices and tempted Brazilian cane mills to ramp up sugar output at the expense of biofuel ethanol.

Coffee and cocoa also fell.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar was down 0.04 cent, or 0.4%, to 10.01 cents per lb at 1129 GMT, having earlier hit its lowest since September 2018 at 9.96 cents.

* Oil fell 4% towards $28 a barrel, pressured by reports of persistent oversupply and collapsing demand due to global coronavirus-related lockdowns and a lack of coordinated oil purchases for strategic storage.

* Brazilian cane mills tend to produce more sugar and less ethanol, a cane-based biofuel, when energy prices are weak.

* Brazilian mills in the center-south produced 42% more sugar in the second half of March versus a year ago, data showed.

* “Chatter that Brazil will produce 37 million tonnes of sugar would seem a little premature. However, current prices suggest the market is expecting this,” said a dealer.

* He noted, however, that while more weakness near term seemed likely, there was also limited interest from investors to sell at current price levels.

* India, a top sugar producer, is likely to receive average monsoon rains this year, the state-run weather office said, raising expectations of higher farm output.

* In the wider markets, global shares dipped as warnings of the worst global recession since the 1930s overshadowed moves by some countries to ease lockdown restrictions.

* May white sugar, which expires later this session, rose $4.80, or 1.4%, to $350 a tonne, amid some chatter about people keen to receive the sugar given tight physical market supplies.

* August white sugar fell $2.5, or 0.8%, to $328.70.

* The shutdown of two of the Philippines’ major sugar mills due to coronavirus-containment measures could lead to a domestic shortage and trigger price spikes, the country’s farm minister said.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee fell 0.9 cents, or 0.8%, to $1.1745 per lb.

* Arabica is looking for direction, having put in a strong performance in March amid tight physical supplies and consumer stockpiling, but with concerns creeping in that this stockpiling has run its course and that demand is set to slow.

* July robusta coffee fell $13, or 1.1%, to $1,177 a tonne, having hit its lowest in a month at $1,177.

COCOA

* July London cocoa was down 8 pounds, or 0.5%, at 1,759 pounds a tonne.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast fell 3.4% to 1.688 million tonnes between Oct. 1 and April 12 versus the year earlier period.

* The market is waiting for retailers’ data on Easter chocolate sales, a major period for business for confectioners around the world.

* July New York cocoa fell $31, or 1.4%, to $2,257 a tonne. (Editing by Mark Potter)