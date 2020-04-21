SOFTS-Raw sugar slides to lowest level in nearly 12 years

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE slid on Tuesday to the lowest level in almost 12 years while coffee and New York cocoa prices also fell as a further drop in crude oil sparked broad-based weakness across commodity markets.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar was down 0.29 cent, or 2.9%, at 9.77 cents per lb at 1158 GMT after earlier setting a low of 9.76 cents, the weakest price for the front month since June 2008.

* Dealers said there remained concern that a lack of demand for ethanol linked to lockdowns across the globe would result in mills in the Centre-South region of Brazil using more cane to make sugar rather than the biofuel.

* They noted the recent weakness of Brazil’s real currency had added to the bearish mood, helping offset the recent decline in dollar-denominated prices in local currency terms for producers in the world’s top sugar exporter.

* August white sugar fell $6.00, or 1.8%, to $323.10.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa fell $26, or 1.1%, to $2,332 a tonne.

* Dealers said the influence of outside markets continued to overshadow cocoa-related factors although first-quarter European grind data, due to be issued on Wednesday, would be watched for any signs of weakening demand.

* First-quarter grinds in both Asia and North America were below year earlier levels.

* July London cocoa was up 6 pounds, or 0.3%, at 1,840 pounds a tonne, boosted partly by the weakness of sterling against the dollar.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee fell 3.00 cents, or 2.6%, to $1.1225 per lb after setting a one-month low of $1.1205.

* Commerzbank technical analyst Axel Rudolph said in a market note that the July contract had broken below the 200-day moving average with a band of stronger support seen around lows set on February and March of $1.0180 and $1.0305 respectively.

* July robusta coffee fell $37, or 3.1%, to $1,140 a tonne. (Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)