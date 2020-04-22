SOFTS-Sugar, coffee, cocoa recover as oil and equities clamber higher

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - ICE sugar, coffee and cocoa futures rose on Wednesday as oil prices reversed an early crash to 1999 lows and global equities clambered higher, with governments around the world pledging more aid to counter the coronavirus-induced slowdown.

Stronger energy prices tend to deter Brazil’s cane mills from ramping up sugar output at the expense of ethanol, a cane-based biofuel.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar was up 0.2 cents, or 2.3%, at 9.97 cents per lb by 1423 GMT, having hit a 12 year low on Tuesday of 9.55.

* Dealers said while sugar continues to be dominated by poor macro-economic signals, concerns are creeping in that coronavirus lockdown measures in Brazil could prompt cane mills to reduce crushing or to close for financial reasons.

* This would underpin sugar, which has lost a third of its value since mid-February largely on expectations Brazil’s cane mills will ramp up sugar output at the expense of ethanol, due to the collapse in energy prices.

* Elsewhere, cane output in Thailand, the world’s second-largest sugar exporter, was the lowest in a decade in the 2019/20 season, as prolonged drought undermined yield.

* Germany’s agriculture minister said she is concerned about the impact of continued dry weather on crops and that a third drought year could hit farms “incredibly hard”.

* Europe’s Suedzucker forecast a strong increase in earnings in its new financial year despite the coronavirus pandemic casting doubt on expectations its core sugar market will improve.

* August white sugar rose $3.70, or 1.2%, at $325.60 a tonne.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa rose $34, or 1.5%, to $2,352 a tonne, having settled down 1.7% on Tuesday.

* Europe’s first-quarter cocoa grind rose 0.9% from a year earlier to 373,625 tonnes, data showed earlier.

* Germany’s first quarter 2020 cocoa grind fell 1.9% on the year to 99,558 tonnes.

* First-quarter grind data released last week for Asia and North America was below year-earlier levels.

* July London cocoa rose 23 pounds, or 1.3%, to 1,868 pounds per tonne, having hit a one month high earlier.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee rose 1.2 cents, or 1.1%, to$1.1085 per lb, having hit a one month low on Tuesday.

* July robusta coffee rose $3, or 0.3%, at $1,141 a tonne, having hit its lowest since early March. (Editing by Kirsten Donovan)