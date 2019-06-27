SOFTS-Raw sugar futures steady but mkt fears large physical delivery

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE steadied on Thursday after hitting a three-week low in the prior session amid expectations of a large physical delivery against the July contract that expires on Friday.
* July raw sugar edged up 0.01 cents, or 0.1%, to 12.04 cents per lb at 1227 GMT.
* “The general view is that a large delivery suggests ample supplies and sluggish demand. However, at least one trade house appears to disagree,” said a dealer.
* The July contract’s discount to September SBN9-V9 narrowed to -0.29 cents having been as low as -0.32 cents on Wednesday.
* In industry news, India, a top sugar producer, saw monsoon rains 24% below average in the week ended June 26, the weather office said. The below-average rainfall this season threatens to curtail crop yields but Indian sugar stocks remain ample, weighing on the market.
* Elsewhere, sugar production in Brazil’s main producing region in the first half of June remained below levels seen at this time in the previous season, cane industry group Unica said.
* “It appears (supply from) alternative origins more than outweighs any potential reduction in Brazilian availability,” said a dealer.
* August white sugar rose $2, or 0.6%, to $321.30 per tonne.
* September arabica coffee rose 0.3 cents, or 0.3%, to $1.0600 per lb, after rising to a three-week peak of $1.0820 on Wednesday.
* Prices have picked up some support in recent weeks from a weaker dollar and stronger real, which discourages Brazilian producer selling of dollar-priced coffee, but plentiful global supplies continue to weigh.
* September robusta coffee rose $3, or 0.2%, to $1,437 a tonne.
* Coffee prices in Vietnam edged higher this week as supplies ran low, with farmers unwilling to sell below 35,000 dong per kg and almost no new deals made this week.
* September New York cocoa rose $3, or 0.2%, to $2,465 per tonne.
* Dealers are keeping a close watch on the weather in top producer Ivory Coast, where dryness is a concern.
* September London cocoa fell 6 pounds, or 0.3%, to 1,821 pounds a tonne. (Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Deepa Babington)