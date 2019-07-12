SOFTS-Arabica coffee eases, August white sugar hits 11-month low

(Updates prices and market activity; adds comments, NEW YORK to dateline) NEW YORK/LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE eased on Friday, with the outlook for Brazil's 2020 crop remaining favorable despite last weekend's frost, while August white sugar tumbled to an 11-month low ahead of the contract's expiry next week. COFFEE * September arabica coffee settled down 0.3 cent, or 0.3%, at $1.0665 per lb. * On the week, the contract lost nearly 3.9%. * Much of the week's losses occurred on Monday, when prices fell sharply as early assessments of a weekend frost in top-grower Brazil indicated only minor damage to crops. * A firmer Brazilian real, however, helped limit losses and underpin the market. A stronger real can discourage selling by Brazilian producers. * Dealers continued to closely follow temperatures in Brazil. * While forecasts for the coming 6-10 days feature cool temperatures across southern Brazil, "the frost threat remains low at this time," weather forecaster Radiant Solutions said in a note. * Meanwhile, Colombia, the world's top supplier of washed arabica, is creating a special fund to subsidize coffee farmers when international prices fall below production costs. * September robusta coffee settled down $3, or 0.2%, at $1,424 per tonne. Trade volumes for the contract were light, at their lowest levels since Christmas Eve. * Top robusta producer Vietnam exported 2.37 million 60-kg bags of coffee in June, customs data showed, down 2.6% from May. SUGAR * October raw sugar settled down 0.08 cent, or 0.7%, at 12.30 cents per lb. * The contract fell 0.5% on the week, as ample global supplies continue to keep a lid on the market. * Still, concerns about the potentially weak monsoon in major producer and top consumer India are limiting market losses, dealers said. * August white sugar settled down $10.90, or 3.4%, to $306.80 a tonne after falling to an 11-month low of $305.70. * The August contract expires on Tuesday and its discount to the October contract LSUQ9-V9 deepened to as much as $17.30 as traders rolled out of their positions. * Dealers noted the potential for a large delivery next week, with possible origins including Guatemala, Mexico and Thailand. COCOA * September New York cocoa settled up $12, or 0.5%, at $2,503 per tonne after trading in light volumes. * On the week, the contract rose 1.4%. * September London cocoa settled up 17 pounds, or 0.9%, at 1,871 pounds per tonne. The contract gained 1.7% on the week. * Dealers were anticipating the release of data on second-quarter grindings, an indicator of demand, with European figures due on Tuesday and North American figures due on Thursday. (Reporting by Ayenat Mersie in New York and Nigel Hunt in London; editing by Susan Thomas)